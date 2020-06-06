Housing and transport focus of today’s Government formation talks

Government formation talks are continuing today, with teams from Fine Gael, Fianna Fáil and the Green Party focusing on transport and mental health.

Transport policy is among the most contentious topics to be discussed due to Green Party demands for reduced spending on the development of roads projects in favour of investment in public transport and improvements in cycling infrastructure.

Sources said talks this morning focused on these issues, with the deputy leaders of the three parties - Simon Coveney, Dara Calleary and Catherine Martin - meeting in the afternoon for further talks.

Issues being discussed by the deputy leaders are said to include housing and the Green’s demands for a seven per cent average annual reduction in carbon emissions over the course of the lifetime of the next government. Transport issues will also be discussed, including the €116 billion National Development Plan (NDP), which is thought to be a significant sticking point.

Two more meetings, at which agreed texts will be further discussed, are scheduled for this afternoon and evening. Social welfare issues, including the controversial issue of the age of eligibility for the State pension, may not be addressed today, depending on the time available, according to one person involved in the talks.

The talks take place amid growing frustration among some in the Greens over a lack of progress, which has thrown into question whether an agreement will be reached by Tuesday’s deadline.

Three plenary sessions were cancelled on successive days this week, preventing the full negotiation teams from meeting and stopping parties from signing off on agreed sections of the planned programme for government.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil TD Robert Troy said he would “like to think” that Government formation talks are “coming to near a completion”.

“We need a government that can implement an ambitious programme for government that’ll deal with the issues that were there before Covid in terms of housing, climate change, supports to our SMEs, rebooting our economy. That all needs to be central for any programme for government document,” Mr Troy told RTÉ Radio One’s Saturday with Cormac Ó hEadhra.

He added that the party had voted to amend rules on Friday, which would enable them to partake in postal voting on the issue.

The Green Party’s Hazel Chu said the parties are at a point “where there hopefully will be a deal on the table”.

“We’re very close to closing our planning on that and we want to make sure we communicate with our members first,” she said.

Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty said the “overriding view” in Fine Gael was to form a government that could last for four or five years.

She said the party wants a government which can “rebuild Irish people’s confidence, rebuild the economy, rebuild society and to fix some of the glaring issues that were pointed out to us in February”.

Asked about a deadline for government formation she said: “We need a Seanad by the 30th of June. That’s a given. There’s your deadline.”