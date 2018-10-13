Housing activists occupy Airbnb’s Dublin offices

Housing activists have occupied Airbnb’s Dublin offices in protest at the housing crisis in Dublin.

The AirBnB HQ was open on Saturday as part of Open House Dublin and architecture event that allows public access to buildings.

As a result access to the AirBnB HQ offices as part of Open House has been cancelled for today.

In a statement on Saturday the campaign group Take Back the City said it occupied the building “in protest against Airbnb’s impact on the housing crisis in Ireland”.

The organisation called for properties in Dublin to be made available as long-term lets, not short-term.

“Our tenant support groups frequently hear from people who have been evicted on grounds of “significant renovations”, only to find their old homes subsequently rented out on AirBnb and other short-term letting platforms.”

It said there were three times more properties available on AirBnb in Dublin than were being advertised for long-term rent.

It adds that in 2017 there was a 63 per cent increase in Airbnb usage across Ireland and over the same period the number of people declaring themselves homelessness rose by 2,000 people

The Government is considering introducing Legislation governing short-term rentals.