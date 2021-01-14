Households to get two free An Post postcards to help ‘brighten up January’

Households across the State will receive two free postage-paid postcards from next week to help “brighten up January”, An Post has said.

The postcards are set to be delivered to homes, homeless hubs, nursing/care homes and prisons nationwide from Wednesday, January 20th and will be postage paid for delivery within Ireland.

The large format postcards include one with a printed design and one blank for decorating. An Post said its first free postcard initiative launched last March proved “hugely popular with customers during the country’s first period of lockdown”.

Julie Gill, An Post’s commercial marketing director, said “as we continue to support each other by staying apart and staying home, it’s the right time to send love to family and friends, particularly those who are living alone”.

“We’re delighted to present our second free set of postcards for customers and this time we are inviting everyone to enjoy making their greeting extra-special with their own personal design,” she said.

“We saw wonderful artwork on the postcards last year so we’re giving customers of all ages the space to be even more creative this time around. Your messages of love and solidarity will brighten people’s homes over the weeks ahead.”

An Post is also providing free postage on letters to and from residents of nursing and care homes in the State. By writing FREEPOST where the stamp normally goes, An Post will carry cards and letters to residents without a postage stamp.

An Post says its delivery staf are continuing to check in regularly with older people along their postal routes. Family members of older or vulnerable customers can register for a specific free check-in for a relative at anpost.com/CommunityFocus.