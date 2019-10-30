House badly damaged after Halloween bonfire stockpile set alight

Gardaí are investigating a fire at a derelict house in Dublin’s south inner city on Tuesday evening.

The fire occurred at about 4pm on Clanbrassil Street Upper and gardaí said “a large amount of damage” was caused to the property.

There was nobody in the house at the time of the fire and gardaí at Kevin Street Garda station said their investigations are ongoing.

The scene of the fire at Clanbrassil St, Dublin. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

Four fire engines attended the scene and Dublin Fire Brigade said it responded “after reports that a bonfire stockpile had been set alight”.

The fire brigade has urged the public to report stockpiles to their local authority ahead of Halloween on Thursday.

More than 900 calls were received by the fire brigade on Halloween night last year, with 21 fire engines and 137 firefighters deployed.

Veterinary Ireland has issued advice to pet owners on how to keep animals safe this Halloween.

Gardaí have asked people to report stockpiling of Halloween bonfire material. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

“Ideally, try and ensure that someone remains with your pet when fireworks will be heard, and especially on the night of Halloween,” it said.

The group has also advised providing a den or hiding place for pets to feel safe and to make sure dogs are exercised early in the day.

“Keep your pet inside with the doors and windows closed and your favourite radio station switched on in the room. Provide an extra litter tray for cats,” it added.

Dublin City Council has organised Halloween events for Thursday night in several areas of the city. Photograph: Dublin Fire Brigade

A programme of events has been organised by Dublin City Council for the Halloween period, including the Dockers & Demons Festival in the Ringsend/Docklands area, the Cauldron of Smithfield, the Phantom of the Flats in Dorset Street and the Ballymun Otherworld Festival.

A screening of Hocus Pocus will take place at the Cabbage Patch Gardens off Kevin Street on Thursday evening and “zombie fun runs” will be happening in Brickfield Park and Sundrive Road.

A number of fireworks displays will take place in Donaghmede Park, Roseglen football pitch, Kilbarrack and Edenmore Crescent Park on Thursday.