Hospitals came close to being overwhelmed during pandemic, IMO says

Irish hospitals came uncomfortably close to being overwhelmed during the pandemic as the impact of years of under-funding was laid bare, the out-going president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) has said.

Addressing his organisation’s annual conference on Saturday, Padraig McGarry said from the onset of Covid-19 the fragile nature of the health service came into sharp focus.

He said the problem of capacity in the hospital sector had been a long-running saga “and the inherent dangers therein (were) realised as hospitals struggled to maintain a service and not be overwhelmed”.

Dr McGarry said the two-tier pay system for hospital consultants - which saw those recruited after autumn 2012 paid 30 per cent less than their more longer-serving colleagues - “continues to wreak havoc to this very day”.

He said “the damage this has brought to the health service is incalculable and must rank as one of the poorest decisions ever made in the health service”.

Dr McGarry said general practice “became pivotal in so many ways through this (Covid-19 )crisis - whether it was the test referral system, the operation of a hub system for Covid patients or the continual roll out of the vaccination programme -where more than half of the one million plus vaccines which have been administered so far have come through general practice - along with the maintenance of services for non-Covid care.

“ The central role of general practice has never been more apparent and my belief is that it`s position in the health service will continue to grow and prosper.”