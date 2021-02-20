Hospitality will not reopen before mid-summer, Taoiseach says

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said he does not foresee pubs and restaurants being open again before mid-summer.

In a Saturday interview with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta, he said the new variants of Covid-19 were of most concern to the Government and public health doctors, and because of that reopening the country would be very slow.

Asked about the reopening of hospitality, he said: “We don’t foresee that before the middle of the summer...what the public health authorities are saying is that we stick with this until end of April, then we reflect on the situation and make decisions about the months ahead.”

“There won’t be much of a change (after this phase) because the numbers are still too high...what we intend is to reopen schools gradually...it will be slow, we’ll be cautious, because we have to monitor the effect on the virus. The biggest challenge we face is new variants as they could impact the vaccines. It’s sensible to open slowly, as the vaccines are coming.”

Three cases of the Brazil Covid-19 variant (P1) have been identified in the State for the first time, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) said on Friday night.

All of the cases identified are directly associated with recent travel from Brazil.

The country has been recently designated as a category 2 and arrivals are required to quarantine at home for 14 days.

On An tSeachtain le Máirín Ní Ghadhra on Saturday, Mr Martin was also asked about the recent controversy over the European Commission’s hastily aborted plan to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland protocol as part of a bid to control Covid-19 vaccine exports from the EU.

The DUP has subsequently expressed a desire not to engage incross-Border activity related to the Northern Ireland protocol.

Mr Martin described the DUP’s stance as disappointing, and said politics must be put aside to find a practical resolution to any difficulties within the structure of the Withdrawal Agreement which followed Brexit.

He also said he was concerned at the increasing tension within unionism and loyalism on the matter.

“I’m sorry that the DUP has taken this stance that, I don’t think that’s the right way to deal with the question. After Christmas the DUP was happy to work with the Protocol on a practical level, although they didn’t agree with it.”

“We’re happy to work together with all parties to find a resolution to their concerns...There’s a committee where these matters can be discussed, and problems can be resolved, within the Northern Ireland protocol, and they should be used...

“A lot of work was done over several years on this, and it’s not even two months since January...I think the most effective way to deal with the questions are within the Agreement,” he said.

“As I said before, we need to dial down the rhetoric ...That type of politics is no good for anyone in my opinion. We all have an obligation to dial it down, to come together to discuss these questions...we have to put politics aside and deal with the issues within an economic, social and practical context.”