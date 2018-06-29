Hose pipe ban expected as little rain forecast for coming weeks

Irish Water has said it expects to announce a hose pipe ban in the coming days as Ireland experiences drought like conditions not seen since 1976.

The utility firm said there was no rain forecast in the coming weeks and water supplies are so depleted that restrictions could last into July and August at the earliest.

A temperature of 28.6 degrees had been recorded at Shannon Airport by 1pm on Friday and similar highs were seen earlier in several other places across the west and midwest of the country. Met Éireann expects the temperature to hit 32 degrees in some places later.

Irish Water is looking at the legal implications of a hose pipe ban which it has a mandate to implement under Section 56 of the Water Supply Act 2007. The act allows for on the spot fines of €125 for those caught flouting the ban but the provision has never been used in Ireland previously.

The utility firm said it would “make and publicise a number of orders shortly which will designate activities which must be banned” for a period while the water supply remains critical.

“These drought orders will provide certain powers of enforcement to be used where necessary in support of the urgent need to preserve valuable and increasingly scarce water resources to meet essential social and economic needs.”

An Irish Water spokeswoman said the ban would be announced in the “coming days” but would not come into force for a week after that.

‘Unavoidable’

The company’s general manager Eamon Gallen told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that water restrictions may become “unavoidable if demand does not drop”.

“Irish Water has never used Section 56 - we’re heading into a situation now where all options have to be considered,” he said.

Irish Water has identified 100 water schemes across the country at risk from drought. The problem is most acute in the greater Dublin area where demand is greatest.

Restrictions on overnight usage had some impact in Dublin as consumption dropped from 615 million litres to 607 million litres, but demand remains 5 to 6 per cent above normal for the capital.

Irish Water warned that at present consumption at these levels means “all headroom is exhausted and the sources, particularly Poulaphuca reservoir on the Liffey is being drawn down at a rate that puts supplies at risk later in the summer.”

It also warned that it may need to ship water to the Aran Islands in the coming weeks if the drought continues.

The bone-dry conditions has seen wild fires break out along the east coast. Wicklow County Fire Service has attended 42 gorse, forest and wildland fires over the last two days. At its peak on Thursday afternoon up to 70 fire-fighters were involved in firefighting operations at various locations in the county.

The most serious of these where located on the Military Road near the Sally Gap, at Lough Bray, at Rocky Valley in Kilmacanoge and at Windgates in Greystones.

Members of the public were urged to be vigilant particularly when disposing cigarette butts and using disposable barbecues in particular.

It follows the issuing of a red warning by the Department of Agriculture for fires this week in forestry areas.

There has been a prolonged drought on the east coast since the beginning of May with charts published by Met Éireann showing the dry spell has most acutely affected Leinster.

Moisture deficits

The soil moisture deficits range from 38mm in Donegal to 86mm in Leinster. This is the equivalent amount of rain that would need to fall for moisture levels to return to normal.

The weather station at Dublin Airport recorded just 19.1mm of rain in May, less than a third of the normal amount and to date there has been just 4.8mm of rain in Dublin in June. The monthly average is 66.7mm.

Casement Aerodrome on the southside of Dublin recorded just 16.8mm of rain in May, its driest May since 1991.

There is no end in sight for the drought. However, there is a possibility of thundery rain in the Munster region on Sunday, but the amounts falling will be small and the rest of the country will remain dry.

“For anybody looking for rain, there is not going to be large quantities,” Met Éireann forecaster Joan Blackburn said.

There is some rain forecast for the southern half of the country, most notably Munster, on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, but the quantities will be small and temperatures will remain high - though not in the 30s as it has been at times this week.

“The indication at the moment is that any rain will fall will be light rain. The weather has settled into this spell,” Ms Blackburn said.

She said the longer term forecast towards the end of next week is more uncertain but the models are suggesting a similar pattern and that all rainfall will be light and localised.