Hopes of deal over childcare for frontline staff dealt a blow

Hopes of a deal between unions and the HSE over childcare for frontline workers have been dealt a blow after Fórsa said what is on the table “falls far short” of what is required to assist health staff.

It comes after a deal appeared to be in the offing on Tuesday between the HSE and unions. According to Fórsa, a proposal was raised by the HSE which would see paid leave for staff with childcare responsibilities.

However, doubts over the viability of such a plan were raised by the union, which sought clarification from the HSE on whether such a step would be in line with official guidelines from the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

A circular from the HSE on Wednesday indicated that flexibility would be sought from managers to allow staff work from home, up to and including new roles or reassigned duties that could be performed remotely. However, it stressed that there is “no special paid leave available for Covid-19 caring arrangements during this time”.

“While health unions have pressed the Government to deliver on its commitment to provide childcare supports, Fórsa did not seek the proposal floated by the HSE yesterday,” the union said in a statement. Unions are seeking a solution “where the HSE provides direct childcare support to essential workers and/or meets the costs of the childcare arrangements that individual staff members put in place for their children”.

The HSE memo circulated to hospital chief executives and other senior officials emphasised that those who could not turn up to work due to childcare difficulties would be expected to work from home, even if their normal duties could not be performed remotely.

“If employees cannot work outside the home and cannot perform their current role remotely, the employee is still to be considered as actively on duty and available to work,” it stated.

The memo advises that employers and managers should be “flexible and innovative in terms of ensuring that employees remain as productive as possible during this time and this may include assigning work outside the employee’s usual core duties, ie potentially a new role”.

“This should be continuously reviewed by management to ensure that employees are placed where they are most needed to deliver critical services . . . what this means is that any employee can be assigned work outside their usual core duties/a new role as required by the public service.”

Employees reassigned to alternative duties will continue to be paid their normal basic salary and fixed allowances “pending such assignment”, the memo states.

According to Fórsa, such arrangements are not a new or workable deal and essentially follow guidance from the DPER on childcare supports for essential workers.

“Fórsa continues to insist that this falls far short of what’s required to assist essential health staff, and to maximise the numbers available in hospitals, community health services and nursing homes.”

Already, some 4,500 staff are absent from work on sick leave or in self isolation, with others absent due to childcare difficulties. Plans announced by the Government to provide paid leave for partners of healthcare workers disappointed many last week, as they were seen as insufficient and only applicable to a small subset of workers.

Other plans mooted by the Government, including allowing childcare workers to provide care in the homes of front line workers, were not approved by the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) due to the risks associated with potential spread of Covid-19.