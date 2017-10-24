Homes without power down to ‘low hundreds’

A small number of homes remain without power following ex-hurricane Ophelia last week, ESB Networks has said.

The organisation said that as of Tuesday morning, the number of families still without power was “in the low hundreds”.

A spokesman said those customers were in rural pockets near both Bandon, Co Cork and Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

“Each of those customers got a call from us yesterday evening. Work is continuing until every last family, farm and business is reconnected so that they can get their lives back to normal. We anticipate that all of these remaining customers will be back tonight,” he added.

On Monday, engineers were working to restore power to about 2,000 homes, farms and businesses which were still without electricity a week after the storm.

The restoration work was hampered by Storm Brian, which brought heavy rain and high winds over the weekend.

Despite the assistance of repair crews from Northern Ireland and France, it is expected to be the middle of this week before all repair work is completed.

ESB Networks has restored power to over 370,000 people who suffered an outage following Ophelia.

The company again reminded people not to approach fallen power lines but to report them on 1850 372 999.