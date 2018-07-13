Homes evacuated as Bray gorse fire disrupts rail services

A number of houses were evacuated in Bray, Co Wicklow on Friday for safety reasons due to a gorse fire.

Wicklow Fire Service said the fire started in front of a tent and spread along steep ground east of the cliff walk at about 1am. They said the fire is believed to have been started by campers.

The Irish Air Corps said it had to stand down firefighting operations in

Bray because of a drone.

Gardai have asked drone owners not operate their devices during aerial firefighting. They said drones pose a threat to helicopters and other firefighting aircraft and are not permitted to fly during such operations.

A similar warning was issue last week by the Irish Air Corps, who have been involved in aerial firefighting across the country for the past fortnight.

The Irish Aviation Authority has also warned drone operators of the hazards associated with flying drones near firefighting operations.

The fire is under control but damage has been caused to railway infrastructure.

All Irish Rail Dart and Commuter services were suspended earlier for the rest of the day between Bray and Greystones. Irish Rail said repairs are under way.

Meanwhile, units of Cork Fire Brigade attended a large fire at a commercial property in Lissarda this morning.

A national red forest fire warning remains in place which states all outdoor use of fires, barbecues and other open ignition sources are to avoided on forest lands, public amenities and high risk areas.

The warning remains in place until Monday afternoon when the situation will be reviewed again.

Met Éireann’s yellow status drought advisory remains in place until midday on Friday.