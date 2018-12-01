Homelessness protest: thousands march through Dublin city

Thousands of people are taking part in a protest to highlight the housing crisis in Dublin city centre this afternoon.

The National Homeless and Housing Coalition organised the march which will travel from the Garden of Remembrance to Dame Street.

The coalition includes a number of organisations including unions, left wing parties, community action groups and organisations working with the homeless.

Traffic disruption is expected during the protest on O’Connell St and the south quays. The march began at 2pm.

Among the measures being sought by the protesters is a constitutional right to housing, a declaration of a housing and homeless emergency and an end to evictions.