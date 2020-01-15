Homeless man in serious condition after industrial vehicle lifts tent in canal 'tidy up'

A homeless man is in serious condition in hospital following an incident with an industrial vehicle near the Grand canal in Dublin on Tuesday afternoon.

The man was in a tent that was removed by a utility vehicle during works being carried out by Dublin City Council and Waterways Ireland at Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2.

The incident happened between 12pm and 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A statement by the gardaí said: “A man (age unknown) was sleeping in his tent when it was being removed in an attempt to tidy the canal walkway. The man received injuries during this incident.”

The man was admitted to St Vincent’s University Hospital where it is understood he underwent surgery. A Garda spokesman said he is in serious but stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing, the spokesman added.

A spokeswoman for the Dublin Region Homeless Executive said: “Waterways Ireland were conducting work on the canals yesterday. Dublin Region Homeless Executive staff were on hand to assist any people sleeping rough in the area and place them in emergency accommodation.”

“The gardaí are investigating an incident that occurred at the time and we are assisting them with their enquiries,” she added.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-Central, described the incident as “scary”.

“We see tents all over the city in recent years. It’s scandalous in itself. But for a man to be injured while he’s sleeping in his tent just because people want to clear the streets,” Mr Ó Snodaigh said. “Somebody has to answer for this.”

“I’m aware of others who have their tents removed. People go to get food, or clothes and then when they come back and there’s nothing there. We need to change the attitude of our society. People don’t think about those who are less fortunate,” he added.

Dublin City Council issued a statement on Wednesday morning.

“An incident occurred yesterday, 14th January, 2020, involving a homeless man on the Grand Canal during a process where Waterways Ireland were removing tents that were placed in a precarious and dangerous location.

“An individual was injured during the process and was taken to hospital. The Dublin Regional Homeless Executive is currently liaising with the hospital and every support is being provided.

“Our thoughts are with the man at this time.

“The Executive has been engaging with the individual for some time and accommodation remains available to him.

“Every action that is taken by state services is taken in the interest of health and safety of those individuals experiencing homelessness.

“The matter is currently being investigated by the gardaí and there will be no further comment.”

Joan Collins, Independent TD for the area, said “serious questions need to be asked”.

“This situation is horrendous. I think there needs to be serious questions asked about this. It is reprehensible that it wasn’t checked first,” Ms Collins said.

“We need to look at what Dublin City Council workers were instructed to do, how were they instructed to do it, and was [SIC]there checks on the tents beforehand or why wasn’t there.”

Inner City Helping Homeless said this is not the first time that homeless people’s tents were disposed of without their consent of knowledge.

“While we are glad to hear that no one died last night, the fact that someone was seriously injured when their tent was removed as they slept in it is beyond disgusting,” a statement said.

“Where is the humanity for other human beings? We hope the man makes a full recovery but answers are needed.”