Homeless man in critical condition after tent lifted by Council vehicle

A homeless man is in critical condition in hospital following an incident with an industrial vehicle near the Grand canal in Dublin yesterday afternoon.

The man was in a tent that was removed by a utility vehicle during works being carried out by Dublin City Council at Wilton Terrace, Dublin 2.

The incident happened between 12pm and 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

A statement by the gardaí said: “A man (age unknown) was sleeping in his tent when it was being removed in an attempt to tidy the canal walkway. The man received injuries during this incident.”

The man was admitted to St Vincent’s University Hospital where it is understood he underwent surgery. A Garda spokesman said he is in serious but stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing, a Garda spokesman added.

Aengus Ó Snodaigh, Sinn Féin TD for Dublin South-Central, described the incident as “scary”.

“We see tents all over the city in recent years. It’s scandalous in itself. But for a man to be injured while he’s sleeping in his tent just because people want to clear the streets,” Mr Ó Snodaigh said. “Somebody has to answer for this.”

“I’m aware of others who have their tents removed. People go to get food, or clothes and then when they come back and there’s nothing there. We need to change the attitude of our society. People don’t think about those who are less fortunate,” he added.