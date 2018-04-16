Homeless man dies while sheltering at Tallaght hospital

A homeless man died in the waiting area of Tallaght University Hospital’s emergency department on Saturday.

The man is understood to have been sheltering at the hospital and had not sought medical treatment.

“Management at the hospital are co-operating with the gardaí in their investigations and an internal review will also be initiated immediately into the circumstances of the incident,” a statement from Tallaght University Hospital said.

“The hospital would like to extend their condolences to the family of the deceased.”