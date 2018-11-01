Homeless executive defends €500 ‘placement fees’ to estate agents

The Dublin Region Homeless Executive (DRHE) has defended its decision to offer “placement fees” of €500 to private letting agents in return for them securing tenancies for homeless families.

The DRHE said the move was designed to secure more rental accommodation for those on housing assistance payments (HAP).

“When an estate agent makes suitable properties exclusively available to homeless families, which includes not advertising them on letting websites and not holding open viewings, then when the agent has given five properties, the DRHE will pay the agent €500 per property plus VAT following the submission of a proper invoice,” the DRHE said in a statement.

However, the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers said the offer, could be considered a conflict of interest if the estate agents were already contracted by landlords to rent a property on their behalf.

The DRHE said it accepts its involvement in the private rental sector is distorting the market, but said “there is no alternative until the supply of social housing increases sufficiently to allow us to reduce that reliance”.

Under the HAP scheme the local authority commits to pay up to 87 per cent of the rent to the landlord on behalf of the State.

The latest figures released on 24 October show there were 9,698 people, including 3,829 children, in emergency accommodation in September.

This does not include over 1,600 people who continue to access homelessness accommodation removed from homelessness statistics in recent months.

The figures represent a 15 per cent increase in the overall numbers since September 2017 – when there were 8,374, and a 22 per cent increase in the number of children.

Patrick Davitt, chief executive of the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers told RTE’s Morning Ireland: “We want to support HAP, there is no problem there.”

“It is a very good social incentive, but if you are receiving a fee from two different parties that’s a different thing altogether.

“Some agents don’t like it and they wouldn’t take part in it without telling their landlords. Anyone that does would leave themselves open to a complaint to the Property Services Regulatory Authority or the professional institutes.”

Fianna Fáil’s spokesperson on housing Darragh O’Brien said he was “massively taken aback” by the measure.

“They haven’t told anyone about it. At the Oireachtas Housing Committee it hasn’t been mentioned to us. We want to house families that are homeless. Is this the right way to do it?

“It has potentially an unintended consequence of pitching one type of tenant against another. The real issue here is the lack of supply and a lack of a permanent solution to our housing crisis.”