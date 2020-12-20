Holohan: ‘Stay home. Don’t meet up. Stay away from restaurants/pubs’

Ireland’s chief medical officer has urged people to stay at home and avoid restaurants and pubs as cases of coronavirus rise across the country.

Dr Tony Holohan said people should not meet up and warned against being in crowds.

His comments come as the Department of Health last night reported 527 new Covid-19 cases and five further coronavirus-related deaths.

On Saturday the five-day moving average stood at 469. The National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) team has said previously that once cases move over 400 a day a three-week intervention would be required to suppress the spread of the virus.

The chief medical officer said there was strong reason for “persistent, ongoing concern” over Ireland’s recent Covid-19 figures.

He tweeted on Sunday morning: “Cases rising quickly. We have low cases and deaths compared to EU/UK/US. This is at risk now - just as vaccines arrive.

“To protect yourself and those you love: Stay home. Don’t meet up. Stay away from restaurants/pubs.

“Avoid crowds. Use masks. Follow health advice.”

Dr Holohan said it is not too late to change Christmas plans and cut down on the number of contacts.

On Sunday morning there were 220 patients with Covid-19 in hospital including 29 in ICU.

There were 13 additional admissions to hospital in a 24-hour period.

Ireland relaxed its Covid-19 restrictions on Friday, allowing inter-county travel over Christmas and permitting three households to meet indoors.

The Cabinet is set to meets on Tuesday to consider advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) regarding new restrictions on hospitality and household visits in response to rising case numbers.

It a letter to the Government Nphet recommended “Level 3 plus” restrictions from December 28th, during which inter-county travel would be halted and restaurants and gastropubs would revert to takeaway services only.

Nphet has warned that cases of Covid-19 are accelerating faster than anticipated after restrictions were eased at the beginning of December.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin confirmed on Friday that pubs and restaurants will be closed before New Year’s Eve. Mr Martin said he would recommend to Cabinet that gastropubs and restaurants now close early.

However, it is understood the Government is likely to opt to delay restrictions on hospitality and household visits until December 30th and for inter-county travel to be allowed until January 6th.

There is frustration in the hospitality sector at having to wait until Tuesday for a Government decision.

It comes after the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) warned that cases of Covid-19 are accelerating faster than anticipated after restrictions were eased at the beginning of December. - PA