Hogan says he was subjected to ‘full-scale attack’ by Taoiseach and Tánaiste

Former European commissioner Phil Hogan has said he was left with “no option” but to resign because he was subjected to a “full-scale attack” by Taoiseach Micheál Martin and Tánaiste Leo Varadkar,

Insisting he had not “broken any law”, the former trade commissioner said: “I didn’t get due process, unlike others. I am very disappointed that there was a huge effort concentrated on my resignation.

“I always feel like Irish people expect due process in the right forum. I didn’t get that. I wasn’t given that chance,” he told the Kilkenny People

“The Government had a full-scale attack on my compliance or otherwise,” said Mr Hogan, adding that he was left with “no option but to resign because of the huge pressure” from Mr Martin, Mr Varadkar and the media.

“My life in public service after 38 years has come to an end. I am going to take some time out and reflect on what to do next,” he said, adding that he would continue to base himself in Brussels while he considers his future.