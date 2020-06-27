Historic coalition agreement ends almost a century of Civil War politics

Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael were forged out of the bitterness of an ancient quarrel

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Ronan McGreevy
Michael Collins and Eamon De Valera. Photograph: Getty/Irish Times

Civil War politics began in the surroundings of what is now the National Concert Hall in Earlsfort Terrace and has ended 98 years later at the Convention Centre Dublin.

The coalition government formed between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael with the Green Party brings to an end the biggest and most enduring rivalry in Irish politics and, to outsiders, the most baffling.

