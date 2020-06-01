Historic clubhouse at Kenmare golf club damaged in fire

Gardaí and units of the Kerry Fire Service are at the scene this morning of a fire which broke out in the early hours at the historic Kenmare golf clubhouse.

The fire has destroyed the interior of the building as well as much of the roof.

The fire service were alerted at 4.30am and five units, from Killarney, Sneem as well as from Kenmare attended. Water tankers were also brought in to help contain the blaze.

Fire at Kenmare Golf Club early this morning. Major damage to the clubhouse. More on @radiokerrynews pic.twitter.com/87aweOL32h — Jerry O'Sullivan (@jerosullivanRK) June 1, 2020

The timber framed building was empty and closed at the time. Founded in 1903, the clubhouse was originally a cricket pavilion in use in Punjab, India and was installed in Kenmare in the 1930s.

Garda forensics are carrying out an investigation into what may have caused the fire.

A post by the Kenmare Golf Club on Social media this morning expresses “shock” at the large fire and gratitude to the fire service from Killarney Sneem and Kenmare.