Historic Bridgemount House in Mayo badly damaged by fire

An overnight fire has extensively damaged one of Co Mayo’s most historic homes, Bridgemount House at Belcarra near Castlebar.

A number of units of Mayo Fire Brigade spent much of the night battling the blaze before eventually bringing the flames under control.

The current occupiers of the two-storey building managed to flee the property on Tuesday evening after smelling smoke. They then raised the alarm.

There are no reports of injuries in the outbreak which is being investigated by gardaí on Wednesday.

Bridgemount House was the home of the Acton family in the 19th century and later became the place of residence of Dame Judy Coyne, founder of the Knock Handmaidens’ Society, and her husband Liam Coyne, a District Court Judge in the early years of the Irish Free State.

The local Belcarra community say they are shocked and saddened by the damage to a building they describe as an “architectural treasure”.