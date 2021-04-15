Hillary Clinton emphasises US commitment to North’s peace process

The former US secretary of state, Hillary Clinton, has emphasised the Biden administration’s commitment to the North’s peace process, saying there will be a “very keen focus” on what happens in Northern Ireland.

Ms Clinton, who is also chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, was speaking at an online “in conversation” event on Thursday organised by QUB in partnership with University College London’s Centre on US Politics and with the support of the US department of state.

‘Sense of investment’

The former first lady said the commitment to the North’s peace process was “bipartisan, it was supported by the very active Irish-American community in America, by Irish-America elected officials on both sides of the isle, so there is a real sense of investment and it’s not just emotional, it’s political, and it’s even financial”.

The Biden administration would be paying attention to the potential implications of Brexit and would be alert to anything that might undermine the Belfast Agreement, she added.

Constructive role

“There is a very deep sense of connection with Northern Ireland and I know that the Biden administration, the people who are in it, will be very attuned to what’s happening there, and will play whatever role they constructively can play in trying to make sure whatever problems Brexit has brought to the situation on the island and between Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland and the water barrier between the island and the UK [are solved].

“We need to be encouraging the resolution of any kind of artificial barrier and anything that undermines the Good Friday [Belfast] Agreement and I know the Biden-Harris administration will certainly pay attention to that,” she said.