High winds and lightning leave almost 10,000 homes without power

Almost 10,000 homes, farms and business are without power on Friday morning due to high winds and lightning overnight.

The majority of those affected are in southern regions, including Cork and Wexford, ESB Networks has said.

“ESB Networks crews were mobilised at first light to restore power. Customers without power can check for updates on when their fault is expected to be repaired at www.esbpowercheck.ie or on the PowerCheck App for iPhone and Android devices,” a spokeswoman for the ESB said.

A yellow weather warning was in place for Munster and Leinster from Thursday night until 7am on Friday.

While heavy rain is due to clear on Friday morning, Met Éireann said there is potential for “flash flooding” later in the day.

AA Roadwatch said roads are “quite wet” across most areas and motorists should leave more room when breaking.

In Sligo, there is a tree partially blocking the N15 on the Grange side of Drumcliff and in Leitrim there is a fallen tree blocking the N16 near the turn-off for Glencar.

In Donegal, the Creeslough/Carrigart Road (R245) is blocked in both directions due to a fallen tree. Gardaí are at the scene.

Heavy rain

Met Éireann said heavy rain affecting northern parts of the country will clear on Friday morning giving way to bright or sunny spells. Some of the showers will be heavy and prolonged with thunderstorms and a risk of hail.

The forecaster said there is potential for flash flooding and poor visibility in localised downpours.

Highest temperatures will be between 18 and 22 degrees.

Further showers, some of them heavy, will continue on Friday night. In southern counties, winds will veer southwesterly, increasing strong to gale force near the coast. Winds will be generally light to moderate elsewhere, with mist and fog patches forming.

Saturday will bring a mix of bright or sunny spells and scattered showers. Many of the showers will be heavy and possibly prolonged, especially over the northern half of the country, with a risk of thunderstorms.

Met Éireann said it will be unseasonably windy over the southern half of the country with moderate to fresh and gusty southwesterly winds, strong to near gale at the coasts.

Highest temperatures will be between 17 to 20 degrees.

Sunday is due to be a much fresher and cooler day. Overnight showery rain could be slow to clear the eastern half of the country, but drier, brighter conditions with just isolated showers in the west will gradually extend eastwards as the day goes on. It will feel cooler than recent days with maximum temperatures ranging between 14 and 17 degrees.

Many places will start out dry on Monday with sunny spells, but scattered showers will develop in Atlantic coastal counties from early morning, spreading elsewhere by the afternoon. Some of the showers may be heavy with a risk of thunder. Maximum temperatures are set to be a little below average for the time of year, ranging between 14 and 17 degrees in light to moderate westerly breezes.