High winds and heavy rain to batter the country as Storm Ciara approaches

Met Éireann has upgraded its weather warnings from yellow to orange with winds gusting at up to 120 km/h expected in Galway, Donegal and Mayo.

The second highest level of alert will be in place for the three western seaboard counties on election day between midday and 4pm in Donegal and Mayo and between 1pm and 6pm in Galway.

A status orange weather alert warns of “infrequent and dangerous weather conditions which may pose a threat to life and property” and people should not venture out in such conditions.

The rest of the country will have a yellow weather warning for wind and rain on Saturday and Sunday.

Storm Ciara is set to cross the country on Sunday, but its worst impact will be experienced in Northern Ireland and Great Britain with the British Met Office warning that it could be most the violent storm to hit the UK since 2013. The Met Office expects“widespread gales” that could pose a “danger to life”.

Storm Ciara will be followed by strong blustery winds and icy temperatures which could bring 10cms (four inches) of snow to Northern Ireland and blizzard conditions.

Voters have been advised to go to the polls early on Saturday with heavy rain and strong winds set to hit the country from midday.

There is a yellow wind warning with gusts reaching 90-110km/h for the other 23 counties and a yellow rain warning with 80mm of rain expected on Saturday or Sunday across the country.

There is a possibility of coastal and spot flooding in the south and west on both days.

Snow

Storm Ciara is due to hit Ireland and Britain on Sunday morning, but will be preceded by bad weather on Saturday, and Monday could see snow.

Met Éireann forecaster Aoife Murray said heavy rain will arrive into Connaught and west Ulster from midday and will spread across the country reaching the east coast by evening time.

“It will be wet and windy for the rest of the day,” she said. “There will be a brief respite on Saturday night, but the winds will only ease off slightly. Everywhere is susceptible to heavy rain and with it damaging gusts on Sunday.”

Sunday morning will see the arrival of Storm Ciara which will bring with it possibly damaging gusts and gales along coasts.

Showers will follow in the afternoon. Temperatures will be between 10 and 12 degrees but temperatures will fall dramatically on Sunday night.

Monday and Tuesday could see snow in many places especially along the western seaboard. The highest chances of snow will be between Monday night and Tuesday morning and temperatures may be cold enough for lying snow on Tuesday morning.

Brokers Ireland has urged motorists to be extra careful to protect themselves and other road users during the inclement weather.

General Insurance Services director Cathie Shannon advised drivers to familiarise themselves with the detail of their car insurance policies and emergency numbers, in the event of a breakdown.

Having tyre pressure at the correct levels, as recommended by manufacturers, is particularly important, she said.

“Worn tyres can be extremely hazardous in poor weather conditions. Cold weather can decrease their pressure. Tyre depth should be about 3mm,” she said.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has advised people to stay away from coastal areas for the duration of Storm Ciara.