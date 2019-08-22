High temperature to the south of Ireland will struggle to bring sunshine

It will be a mainly humid weekend, warm with some showers, but a high pressure currently bathing the south of England and western Europe in temperatures of 30 degrees, is not expected to make a significant impact nationally, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures for the days ahead are expected to be in the region of 18 to 22 degrees with a slight rise at the weekend to between 19 and 24 degrees in the southeast where the best of the sunshine is expected on Sunday.

However, a Met Éireann forecaster said high pressure to the south of Ireland is “building and trying to break through” is likely to be rebuffed by several, low pressure areas to the north and west of the island.

While the best prospect of sunshine is probably in the southeast on Sunday, the west of Ireland will be warm, cloudy and subject to intermittent drizzle, Met Éireann said.

Initial cloudy and damp conditions on Thursday will gradually give way to drier conditions throughout the day. It will become warm and humid with fresh southwesterly winds, but remaining cloudy. Thursday night is set to be dry and humid, with lows of 13 or 14 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

Friday will be another warm day offering spells of sunshine in many parts of the country. Temperatures will be around 21 degrees in light southwest breezes. However misty conditions may develop near the south coast with patches of sea-fog drifting inland.

Saturday is set to again be warm with sunny spells and temperatures reaching 23 degrees in the east of the country. However western coastal counties will tend to be cloudier with outbreaks of rain and drizzle there throughout the day and temperatures are likely to be a little lower.

Sunday offers the best chance of a warm and sunny day with temperatures possibly hitting 24 degrees in the southeast as the best of the European heatwave pushes in. Light breezes are expected.

On Monday rain will again push the sunnier weather away, with showers developing along Atlantic coasts during the day. However the bulk of the country will continue to remain dry with temperatures up to 22 degrees.

The outlook for midweek is for cooler and cloudier conditions with rain at times.