High-profile racing driver killed in crash at Donegal rally

A high-profile racing driver has been killed in a crash on the third day of the Donegal International Rally on Sunday afternoon.

The rally has been cancelled following the incident on the Fanad Head loop, according to organisers. The death was confirmed by gardaí.

The crash happened shortly after noon.

In a statement Donegal Motor Club said it wanted “to confirm that an incident occurred during the running of the Donegal international rally at approximately 12.30pm”.

“The matter is currently being dealt with. A further statement will be released at 4pm.”

More to follow.