High-profile racing driver killed in crash at Donegal rally

A high-profile racing driver has been killed in a crash on Sunday afternoon on the third day of the Donegal International Rally.

Another man is seriously injured following the incident at Super Stage 15 on the Fanad Head loop.

The death was confirmed by gardaí.

The crash happened shortly after noon. The rest of the rally has been cancelled following the incident and an investigation is under way.

In an initial statement Donegal Motor Club said it wanted “to confirm that an incident occurred during the running of the Donegal International Rally at approximately 12.30pm”. It also said the matter was being dealt with.

In a statement later on Sunday the club said: “The Donegal Motor Club are liaising with the family of the competitor involved.

“The relevant authorities have begun a full investigation into the incident and will be assisted by Motosport Ireland and Donegal Motor Club.

“The entire motorsport community extends its fullest sympathy to the family of the bereaved.

“More information may be released later.”

Additional reporting: Donegal Daily