‘High probability’ Storm Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland

There is a “high probability” that Storm Lorenzo will track close to or over Ireland from Thursday afternoon, resulting in high seas, severe winds and heavy rain, Met Éireann has said.

The national meteorological service has issued an advisory for very wet and potentially stormy conditions from midday on Thursday until noon on Friday, and said weather warnings will be issued on Wednesday morning.

A meeting of the National Emergency Co-Ordination Group will take place at 4pm on Tuesday, the Minister for Housing, Planning and Local Government Eoghan Murphy has confirmed. An update from the meeting is expected on Tuesday evening.

Hurricane Lorenzo is at present a category 2 hurricane and is situated about 3,000km southwest of Ireland.

Liz Gavin, Met Éireann meteorologist, said there remains “considerable spread” in the possible track of Hurricane Lorenzo as it weakens to extra-tropical storm status.

“As it tracks northeastwards in the Atlantic basin and it meets the cooler waters of the north Atlantic, Lorenzo will lose a lot of its strength and it will transition to an extra tropical cyclone around 1,000km off the south west coast,” she said.

A graphic from weather mapping service Magic Seaweed showing the current expected location of high winds associated with Hurricane Lorenzo along the west coast of Ireland on Thursday morning.

“At the moment there’s a high probability that it will track close to or over Ireland later Thursday into early Friday so there is a potential for severe gales, especially in Atlantic areas.

“We will see some strong winds over land as well and there is some very high seas expected as well as some heavy rain. We haven’t pinpointed exact areas at the moment but that will become more evident over the next 24 hours.”

Met Éireann’s latest update on Hurricane Lorenzo says it is expected to bring “hurricane conditions” (category one) to western parts of the Azores, beginning on Tuesday night and continuing into Wednesday, with both hurricane and tropical storm warnings in effect there.

“Very high/phenomenal seas will be generated on the eastern side of Lorenzo as it tracks north-northeastwards over the coming days, with swells currently spreading across much of the North Atlantic basin,” it said.