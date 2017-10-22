Higgins hints at second-term decision after possible trip to Canada in May

President Michael D Higgins has said he may make a decision on whether to run for a second term after he completes a possible trip to Canada being considered for next May.

Speaking on the penultimate day of his State visit to Australia, Mr Higgins said he would most likely have European trips and a possible visit to Canada, potentially in May, following an invite from the country’s prime minister, Justin Trudeau, and that he may make a decision on running again after that.

“It might be May or whatever,” he said. “Then after that I will have a very clear view.”

The President said during the 2011 presidential campaign that he would only serve a single term but he has since then refused to rule the possibility that he might run for a second term.

Earlier on his visit to Australia, the President said that he may make a decision next summer but yesterday he suggested a more specific date around when his intentions will be known.

Mr Higgins said that the trip to Canada would be “very significant” in terms of migration, trade, investment and the economy, and that it would be a matter for the Government to make arrangements.

Looking back on his Australian trip, he said he had a “very positive” visit which saw him stop in seven cities - from Perth to Sydney - over 19 days. Over that time he met political leaders across the country, showcased Ireland at business and tourism events and spoke to members of the Irish community in each city.

He said that the trip had been “demanding but very good”.

“When I mean demanding about it, it was given depth,” he said. “Frequently, for example, because the trip was going so well, I took on additional meetings, and I was very delighted to do so.”

Asked if the demanding nature of the role especially on lengthy foreign trips would figure in his consideration of a second term, Mr Higgins (76) said he would “take everything into account”.

“I would really find it an extraordinary construction if someone suggested that because my trips are going so well that I should be disqualifying myself from any of my options,” he said.

Mr Higgins said he had been able to meet all his commitments on the trip to Australia. “There is nothing in this that I haven’t been able to meet in terms of challenges,” he said.

The President reiterated that his concentration was on his commitments he had entered into and his overseas visits, and that he would make his decision “in the fullness of time.”

He stressed again that his own decision-making should not be seen as an obstacle to anyone running for the presidency.

“I will take everything into account, but none of this decision-making of mine is standing by way of any obstacle to anybody else who wants to say what they want to wish for by way of being President of Ireland,” he said.

“That is the way it has always been. That is the way I became President myself.”

The next presidential election is due to be held in October 2018.

The President was speaking to reporters in Warwick, a town southwest of Brisbane to where two of his grandfather’s siblings emigrated from Co Clare in 1862.

Mr Higgins travels on to New Zealand tomorrow for the next stage of his trip. It will be the eighth State visit of his presidency.