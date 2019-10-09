Heuston trains delayed by up to an hour due to vandalism

Irish Rail commuters face delays of up to an hour on all trains coming in and out of Heuston station in Dublin on Wednesday.

The delays are due to the vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare overnight.

In a statement on Twitter, Irish Rail wrote:

“Due to overnight vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare, there will be significant delays to all services into and out of Heuston this morning. Delays of up to 60mins to all services are expected.

“Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock Services are also impacted by delays of up to 60mins.”

Luas passengers are also facing a disrupted service this morning due to a tram failure.

There is no service between Blackhorse and the Point or Connolly, with trams operating from Tallaght/Saggart to Blackhorse only.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.