Heuston trains delayed by up to 50 minutes due to vandalism

Irish Rail commuters face delays of up to 50 minutes on all trains coming in and out of Heuston station in Dublin on Wednesday.

The delays are due to the vandalism of signalling equipment between Newbridge and Kildare overnight. The signalling issues have since been fixed but knock-on delays remain due to congestion.

The Newbridge/Hazelhatch to Grand Canal Dock line is also impacted by delays of up to 10minutes, while trains from Heuston to Portlaoise will terminate at Newbridge in an effort to minimise delays into the city.

Spokeswoman for Irish Rail Jane Creegan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland the delays were as the result of the theft of cabling in Newbridge over night.

It was discovered between 4.30am and 5am when the first trains started to operate.

Update: Delays in the region of 45 minutes to services into and out of Heuston station. 5-10min delays to grand canal dock services. We will have an update of estimated repair after 09:00hrs — Iarnród Éireann (@IrishRail) October 9, 2019

As a result the automatic signalling system through the section of track affected had to be switched to manual and trains are running 45 minutes behind schedule as a result.

Theft of copper is common given that the metal has increased in value fourfold in the last decade because of worldwide demand.

“Engineers are on site replacing the cabling while a manual system is being used this morning,” Ms Creegan said.

“We hope to have the cabling system working again by mid morning, but it is unfortunate that the morning peak rush as been badly disrupted.”

Ms Creegan said that the service would be completely repaired by this evening in time for the post work peak.

Luas passengers are also facing a disrupted service this morning due to a tram failure.

There is no service between Blackhorse and the Point or Connolly, with trams operating from Tallaght/Saggart to Blackhorse only.

Luas tickets are valid on Dublin Bus.

