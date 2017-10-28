Help sought in locating teenager missing from Julianstown
Ronnie Wilde (16), described as 5’11’, of medium build with blond hair and blue eyes
Ronnie Wilde (16) has been missing from Julianstown, Co Meath, since October 9th last. File photograph: Garda Press Office
Gardaí are seeking help from the public in tracing Ronnie Wilde (16), who has been missing from Julianstown, Co Meath, since October 9th last.
He is described as 5’11’, of medium build, with blond hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda station on 01-8010600.