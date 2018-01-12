Heavy rainfall expected across west of Ireland as weather warning issued

Heavy rainfall is expected to sweep across the western half of the country on Friday night and Saturday morning.

Between 30 and 50mm of rain is forecast for Munster and the counties of Galway, Mayo and Sligo.

There is an ongoing risk of spot flooding and surface water especially across the southwest and west.

Met Éireann has put a status yellow warning in place for the eight counties which will experience the heavest rainfall.

The rain will spread to Ulster and Leinster on Saturday morning with further risks of spot flooding.

The forecast is for much colder weather next week with the risk of snow on Monday and Tuesday across the north and west.

Temperatures will also be notably cooler too with highs of only 3 to 6 degrees celsius. It will feel colder with an added wind chill effect.