Heavy rain to bring increased flooding in the south of country

Heavy rain is set to continue in the south of the country on Tuesday, bringing more local flooding, as a status orange Met Éireann rain warning remains in place.

The status orange warning covers Cork, Kerry, Tipperary and Waterford, with between 50 and 80mm of rain to fall, bringing river and surface water flooding. The weather warning came into effect on Monday evening and remains in place until 9pm on Tuesday.

A lower level status yellow warning is in place for the rest of the country due to the heavy rain overnight and into Tuesday, with 30 to 50mm of rain expected. The status yellow alert remains in effect until 9pm tonight.

On Tuesday morning some areas had already seen spot flooding from heavy rain overnight.

A spokeswoman for ESB Networks said it was dealing with a small number of power outages to homes and businesses, which she said were “business as usual” rather than the result of any major damage from the bad weather, with crews working to restore power.

Kerry County Council warned people to “expect poor driving conditions on all routes this morning with spot flooding and surface water in all areas”.

Cork County Council announced a number of roads were “impassable” on Tuesday morning due to flooding. The council had put sandbags and other flood defences in place at a number of flood prone locations, such as Skibbereen, Fermoy and Mallow, in anticipation of the heavy rain.

Cork City Council Director of Operations David Joyce confirmed that the city had activated its flood plan and closed a number of roads around the city in anticipation of the bad weather with heavy rainfall forecast to last all day and into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Roads closed

Mr Joyce confirmed that Cork City Council has already closed the Lee Road, the Cloghroe and the Inniscarra Road in the Lee valley as recent heavy rains had led to a rise in water table levels resulting in the Lee and many of its tributaries bursting their banks upstream of the city.

#CorkFloods Flooding on the N72 by Mallow Race Course. pic.twitter.com/PPdolg3QAo — Cork Safety Alerts (@CorkSafetyAlert) February 23, 2021

We have the full traffic team out this morning as usual. This is the Lee Fields right now @Corks96FM #kcandross pic.twitter.com/0Z0NcBQHlN — KC (@kcshowcork) February 23, 2021

“Many other roads across the city have surface water and ponding including the Carrigrohane Road, Inchigaggin Lane and roads between Inniscarra and the city. Extreme care should be taken on all roads across the city today,” he said.

“We are advising people who live and work in areas prone to river flooding to take active measures to protect their property. People are advised that sand bags and gels bags are available at our Anglesea Terrace depot and Tramore Valley Park civic amenity site from 8am today, Tuesday.”

Mr Joyce confirmed that Cork City Council crews cleaned gullies yesterday and cleared trash screens and teams are on currently standby across the city while river levels are being monitored constantly by the Flood Response Team.

“We expect weather and travelling conditions to get worse as the day progresses and into tonight and tomorrow, Wednesday. Please avoid unnecessary journeys. Please don’t drive into flooded areas and please respect road closures,” said Mr Joyce.

Cork City Council has made a number of helplines available with its Customer Service Unit contactable on 021 492 4000 from 9am-5pm while Cork City Council is contactable outside of normal office hours on 021 4966512.

Meanwhile the ESB began increasing discharges from its dam at Inniscarra earlier in the week to create greater capacity in the reservoir upstream of the dam in anticipation of large volumes coming down the Lee Valley following heavy torrential rain in mountainous areas in the county.

The discharges have already led to flooding of low-lying farm land on either side of the river around Inniscarra and Carrigrohane but it’s hoped that the measure will enable the ESB to continue to hold back water entering the western Lee valley and release it on a gradual and controlled basis.

Already Cork County Council have closed a number of other crossings of the Blackwater including Longfields Bridge west of Mallow and Killavullen Bridge between Mallow and Fermoy though a number of bridges west and upstream of Mallow at Lombardstown and Roskeen remain open.

Strong winds

Along with the rain there will be strong winds, with Met Éireann issuing a status yellow wind warning for the entire country, coming into effect this morning, until 6pm.

South to southwest winds will reach speeds of up to 65km/h, with gusts hitting 90 to 110km/h, bringing a risk of some coastal flooding.

The heavy rainfall in the south of the country is to move northwards over Tuesday, bringing a continued risk of localised flooding, the national forecaster said.

The forecast for Munster predicts a “wet and windy day with persistent rain and heavy pulses,” with a continued threat of flooding, and southerly winds reaching gale force speeds along the coast.

Nationally Met Éireann has said the highest temperatures on Tuesday will be between 10 and 13 degrees.

The heavy rain will persist into Tuesday night, particularly in the east and southern parts of the country. However, the downpour will gradually begin to give way to lighter and patchier showers.

Wednesday morning will start off wet but become drier from the afternoon onwards, with a mix of bright spells and some scattered showers across the country, and temperatures of between nine and 11 degrees.