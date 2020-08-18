Heavy rain and wind batter Ireland with more weather warnings expected

The miserable weather is set to continue for those holidaying at home with more heavy rain expected every day this week up until next weekend.

Further weather warnings for heavy rain are likely over the coming days with the possibility of wind warnings too.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecast (ECMWF) is anticipating more than 100mm of rain over the coming days in parts of the west, mid-west and south of the country.

Rainfall radar for Tuesday. Photograph: Met.ie

Parts of west Cork which have been already badly affected by flooding are expected to experience more heavy rain in the coming days.

A yellow weather warning for rain was in operation from 7am on Monday to 7am on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has said it is likely to issue further weather warnings over the coming days.

Blustery conditions

Wednesday is expected to be another very wet day with rain from the south extending northward overnight as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kyle crosses the country.

Thursday and Friday could see both rain and wind warnings with heavy rain and blustery conditions. Near gale-force winds along exposed coasts could bring down trees in coastal areas as they are in full leaf.

Friday will be another day of heavy rain with strong winds again.

After a night of torrential rain the river Roury broke its banks and also caused flooding in Rosscarbery last week. Photograph: Andy Gibson

It looks like the cool blustery and unsettled conditions will continue into the early days of next week.

Met Éireann has issued an advisory for unseasonably wet and windy weather for the week.

It states that windy weather on Thursday and Friday may result in unsafe conditions over high ground, lakes and sea areas.

Weather advisories may be issued by Met Éireann to provide early information on potential hazardous weather beyond 48 hours.