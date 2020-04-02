Healthcare workers should be prioritised for testing, expert advises

Earlier contact tracing of people who develop symptoms of Covid-19 could work more effectively than waiting for tests to confirm the presence of Covid-19, according to a public health expert.

Ireland is failing to carry out enough tests for Covid-19 amid a worldwide shortage of testing kits.

Professor Ruairi Brugha, head of the RCSI’s Department of Public Health and Epidemiology suggested authorities should start contact tracing based on presumptive diagnoses from GPs rather than relying on test results.

Instead of having delays of up to ten days, “we can move in when people have symptoms and start contact tracing at that point,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

Detection programmes show that most transmission of Covid-19 happens in the asymptomatic phase, up to one or two days before the symptoms show, he said.

He added that carrying out contact tracing as early as possible would improve the overall outcomes by getting people to self-isolate as soon as they have been identified.

An infectious disease physician at St Vincent’s hospital has also called for testing for healthcare workers to be prioritised over community testing.

Paddy Mallon, who is also professor of microbial diseases at UCD school of medicine, called for a slowing down of community testing for Covid-19 and a ramping up of testing for health care workers.

It would be more beneficial to keep more health care staff at work, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Although “a huge amount of work” is going on into seeking out alternative options for testing, “for the moment we need to accept we cannot do it right, so for the next week or two the focus should be on health care workers.”

Prof Mallon said that if the rate of admission to intensive care continues to increase then that would not be sustainable.

“We are now on a knife edge and the only thing that is going to protect the health system is the measures we’re taking.”

He said further measures, aimed at avoiding new infections entering the country, may need to be taken if the situation deteriorates.

There are very few countries not taking measures to protect their borders, he said. “The longer we do nothing the more concerned I’d be.”

Immunologist Paul Moynagh has said that Ireland should be striving to increase testing for Covid-19 to 15,000 a day, a target he believes is achievable.

Every positive case that can be identified will help reduce the rate of transmission, he told Morning Ireland.

Prof Moynagh, who is also head of the Kathleen Lonsdale Institute for Human Health at NUI Maynooth, added that because so much of the infection and transmission comes from people who are asymptotic, it was really important to try to capture the level of infection in the community.

Ways to bypass the current bottleneck need to be examined, he said. It should also be investigated if the pharmaceutical sector can provide support, so testing can be scaled up.