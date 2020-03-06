Health service managers table coronavirus proposals to trade unions

Health service managers are seeking provision to move staff to different locations, to change working hours and for any form of industrial action to be suspended as part of plans to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

In proposals tabled to trade unions on Friday, the HSE said that if a national public health emergency was declared in relation to Covid-19, the cancellation of annual and discretionary leave would if necessary be considered by the National Crisis Management Team.

The HSE said some or all identified non-essential services may have to be cancelled or postponed in order to deal with the effects of the infection.

“Employees in positions that are curtailed or temporarily suspended (non-essential services) will be deemed available to be redeployed to assist in other essential service areas that are experiencing staffing shortages,” the proposals stated.

“If necessary, employees may be required to work different hours or in a different location.”

Separately, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said while the “extreme scenario” of using force to ensure people self-isolated was not something he envisaged arising soon, the Garda had the power to do so if it was deemed necessary.

“There is legislation which provides us with the necessary powers to protect the public,” he said, adding that the Garda could possibly be called in to aid the HSE in that regard.

Inside Business - Covid-19 - March 4th

“We have seen this scenario arise in other jurisdictions, and one can expect if we are in such a situation we may have to apply enforcement powers.”

New prisoners

Meanwhile, the Irish Prison Service is monitoring the prison population for the virus and is considering screening any new prisoners for it on their committal to prison. This screening may also be extended to visitors, staff and contractors entering jails.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar urged people “not to act unilaterally, whether that is crèche owners or business owners or event organisers”.

“We need to act in concert, and if the response needs to be escalated we should escalate it altogether.”

Mr Varadkar also said the Government has authorised the HSE to open extra beds in intensive care units.

“As of now, nobody has needed an ICU bed yet, but obviously additional ICU beds will be made available and also additional capacity for isolation as needed, and also [there are] discussions under way with private hospitals to use their capacity too.

“What we may have to do is ask people who are retired healthcare professionals to come back into service if there are significant pressures on our health service in the weeks ahead.”

He also said there would be a “clear solution” next week on income supports for those who need to self-isolate.

Support

Mr Varadkar said there was no need at this point for the Defence Forces to provide any support, but added: “The Defence Forces are always available to aid the State when needed.”

The surge in cases has led to the closure of a number of schools in different locations, but the Department of Education said it would not be confirming the number or details of schools that were closed.

“This is in the interests of protecting the identity of people, places and community,” a spokesman said.