Health committee begins debating abortion Bill amendments

The Oireachtas Committee on health has resumed its public session at Leinster House to discuss whether a range of proposed amendments the Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 can be streamlined.

The Health (Regulation of Termination of Pregnancy) Bill 2018 has already passed its second stage vote in the Dáil, but the committee stage will see TDs go through the legislation line by line, debating the amendments proposed by pro-choice and anti-abortion TDs.

Some minor changes will be accepted by Minister for Health Simon Harris, it is understood, but no substantial deviation from legislation published before the referendum on the Eighth Amendment will be entertained by the Government.

This means that a large number of amendments seeking to liberalise the legislation, as well as a series of changes proposed by anti-abortion TDs, will be rejected by the Government.

Though it does not have a majority on the committee, the Government is likely to be in a position to win votes with the support of Fianna Fáil and Independent members.

The committee is discussing a total of 180 proposed amendments, many of which concern what Minister for Health Simon Harris this morning described as dealing with essentially three themes, the definition of the a medical practitioner, the definition of a women, and the definition of termination of a pregnancy.

The amendments which were earlier considered in private session have been proposed by People Before Profit TDs Bríd Smith, Richard Boyd Barret, Mick Barry, Gino Kenny, andIrish Solidarity- People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy.

It followed a proposal by Fianna Fáil TD Stephen Donnelly that the Committee go into private session to consider how the amendments might be reduced to a more manageable level for debate.

Earlier Bríd Smith and Sinn Féin’s Louise O’Reilly agreed to withdraw proposed amendments to the Bill which would have inserted the words ‘abortion’ and ‘access’ into the wording.

Ms O’Reilly felt the current wording of the Bill did not reflect its importance or of the vote by the people on May 25th last to remove the Eighth Amendment from the Constitution.

Mr Harris said the Bill’s title had been drafted to reflect the language used in the May’s referendum and that “to change it would not be in line with the legal advice received.” He noted that “the word abortion is not in the Constitution either” and that “the people ultimately decided to insert ‘termination of pregnancy’.”

Transgender people

A large number of amendments have been proposed to include references in the Bill to “pregnant persons” to mean “a person of any sex who is pregnant”. This is intended to ensure the Bill includes transgender people in its provisions.

However, a spokeswoman for the Minister for Health said that while the Bill would apply to pregnant transgender people, on legal advice the amendments would be rejected.

Attempts to remove references to “ending the life of a foetus” and substitute “ending a pregnancy” will also be rejected.

All amendments submitted by a group of anti-abortion TDs will be rejected, including one requiring parental notification of those seeking an abortion who are under 16 years of age.

The anti-abortion TDs will also seek to introduce regulations governing the disposal of foetal remains and a requirement for ultrasound imaging and offering the women the opportunity to listen to the heartbeat of the foetus. These will also be rejected by the Government.

Meanwhile, health sources say that preparations are continuing for the establishment of abortion services from the beginning of next year. Mr Harris hopes to conclude negotiations with the doctors’ unions in the coming weeks over a financial package which will cover the operation of the service, though no agreement is in place yet.

Separately, arrangements for a 24/7 helpline, to be operated by midwives and counsellors for the Health Service Executive are thought to be nearing conclusion. The helpline will be able to direct patients seeking abortion services to medical practitioners offering what they are seeking in their local area.