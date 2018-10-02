Health board ‘had file’ on Waterford abuser but ‘did nothing’

The South Eastern Health Board had a file on Waterford sex abuser Bill Kenneally abusing teenage boys as far back as the late 1980s but appears not to have reported him to the Garda, according to survivors.

Jason Clancy, who first made a complaint to gardaí in November 2012 that Kenneally (68) had abused him in 1987, said he and five other named victims had been contacted recently by another man.

The man, who has not made any criminal complaint to gardaí, had gone for counselling with the South Eastern Health Board in 1986 after he was allegedly abused by Kenneally.

He attended only one session as he did not think the counsellor believed him. He lodged a Freedom of Information request with Tusla, seeking all South Eastern Health Board files held about him.

Last week two Tusla officials met him and showed him a file, which contained material on him. However, the file he was shown was one on Kenneally, not on him.

“[It] ran to over 20 pages – it was all redacted save one paragraph, which mentioned this man and it dates from the 1980s, so the South Eastern Health Board had a file on Kenneally that far back,” said Mr Clancy.

He was given a copy, minus the redactions: “When he told us about it we were absolutely appalled. It’s shocking to think the South Eastern Health Board actually had a file on Kenneally and been sitting on it for all these years.”

Had the health board reported Kenneally, “maybe some of us might not have been abused by him in the late 1980s. It’s scandalous to think that they did nothing when they knew this,” said Mr Clancy.

Suspected cover-up

Another of Kenneally’s victims, Kevin Keating, went public after Kenneally was convicted in 2016 of abusing him. Mr Keating had also gone for South Eastern Health Board counselling, and he too lodged a Freedom of Information request for his records. He subsequently received a file that contained his complaints of being abused by Kenneally, though he had never made any complaint to the gardaí at the time.

Mr Clancy said he and the other five victims who have gone public – Colin Power, Barry Murphy, Paul Walsh, Kevin Keating and Ger Mullane – will present details about the health board file to the Commission of Investigation into a suspected cover-up of Kenneally’s abuse.

The commission, chaired by retired Circuit Court judge Barry Hickson, is due to start hearing evidence from up to 50 witnesses later this month about the knowledge held by State officials on Kenneally in the 1980s.

Tusla said it did not comment on individual cases, or on matters before the courts. Kenneally is serving 14 years for abusing 10 children. He is due before Waterford Circuit Criminal Court next week on 99 charges against three more boys.