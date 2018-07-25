Health and social organisations for September strike over pay restorations

Staff in State-funded voluntary organisations providing health and social care services are to go on strike on Tuesday, September 18th, after the collapse of talks on their claims for restoration of pay cuts.

Siptu health division organiser Paul Bell said his members – in what are known technically as Section 39 organisations – had deferred strike action in February in good faith following an agreement between the parties that pay restoration would begin by the end of 2018. “This has not happened and our members patience has worn thin,” he said on Wednesday after the breakdown of talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

Mr Bell said the Department of Health and HSE had refused to sanction a “confidence building” payment of the €1.5 million to pay Siptu members 1 per cent of pay restoration in October 2018.

“After months of intense campaigning our members feel that what is being offered is too little, too late and will be striking on Tuesday 18th September. Our members will do everything possible to protect service users throughout the periods of strike.”

Staff in many Section 39 organisations experienced pay cuts similar to those imposed on public service personnel working in State agencies offering similar services after the economic crash, the union maintained.

However, Siptu argued that unlike public servants working in the health and social care sectors, those in Section 39 organisations had not been offered pay restoration proposals.

The Department of Health and the HSE had consistently contended that staff working in Section 39 organisations were not public servants and were not covered by public service pay deals.

A strike in a number of Section 39 bodies over pay restoration was deferred in February to allow the HSE to carry out an audit regarding remuneration in the various organisations.

The HSE audit of cumulative pay for staff in a group of Section 39 bodies found that pay cuts averaging 4.66 per cent were put in place for employees in 2010.

Mr Bell said the HSE estimated that full pay restoration across all Section 39 organizations would cost €68 million in total.