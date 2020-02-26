Head of State’s €1bn-a-year transport body to step down

Michael Nolan, head of the €1bn-a-year State transport company, Transport Infrastructure Ireland is to step down from the position later this year.

Mr Nolan who comes to the end of his five-year term in 2020 was the first chief executive of TII , overseeing the setting up of the organisation from the merger of the then National Roads Authority and the Railway Procurement Authority, in 2015.

TII is responsible for maintaining more than 5,000kms of national roads which carry 45 percent of all road traffic and over 90 of freight traffic in the Republic. The organisation is also responsible for Dublin’s Luas tram system, and it is working on the State’s largest single public transportation investment, the Dublin metro, MetroLink. It is also progressing much of the infrastructural projects under the National Development Plan 2018-2017 and Project Ireland 2040.

A competition for a new chief executive is expected to be announced by Government in coming months.

It is understood TII is hoping to have a new chief executive to take over from Mr Nolan by August and that Mr Nolan (62) will remain in situ until a successor is appointed. The appointment is for a five-year term. The organisation’s budget for capital projects and maintenance on national roads and light rail network is about €1billion a year.

Prior to his appointment as chief executive, Mr Nolan was head of major projects with the NRA during a period when much of the State’s motorway network was developed.

While he started his career in the private sector in the US most of his career has been in public service and focused on the delivery of transport infrastructure.

Transport Infrastructure Ireland chairman Cormac O’Rourke praised Mr Nolan’s leadership and engineering excellence.

He said Mr Nolan had overseen the delivery of many successful projects which had transformed Ireland’s transportation infrastructure had was a key factor in Ireland’s economic success.