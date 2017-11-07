Have your say: Are you affected by the rail strikes?

How long did it take you to get to work this morning? Do you support the action?

Updated: 47 minutes ago

Irish Rail workers are striking for the second time on Tuesday. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

Irish Rail workers are striking for the second time on Tuesday. Photograph: Cyril Byrne/The Irish Times

 

Tens of thousands of rail passengers are experiencing disruption on Tuesday as staff at Irish Rail stage a second all-day strike. No Dart, commuter or intercity services will operate for 24 hours, with three more stoppages planned for the weeks ahead.

The Irish Times would like to hear from readers affected by the strikes. How do you usually travel to work? How did you get in this morning? How long did it take and how much did it cost? If you use the train for other travel purposes, how are you affected? Do you support the strike action?

Have your say: Have you been affected by the Irish Rail strikes?

To share your views, fill out the form above. A photograph of you - perhaps on your commute - is optional.

A selection of responses may be used as part of our coverage of the strikes, online and/or in print.

Thank you.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.