Hatchets and knives seized after scuffles at funeral

Police in Co Tyrone have seized a number of dangerous weapons following a disturbance at a funeral.

Three men aged 17, 22 and 32 were arrested following the disorder at the funeral in Strabane on Thursday morning.

The PSNI said it was aware of online postings saying that shots were fired during the trouble but that officers found no evidence to support those claims.

Weapons seized included 13 hatchets and several Stanley knives.

Police were prepared for the disturbances that flared.

“A significant proactive policing operation was in place this morning in the Melmount Road area to prevent disorder and keep people safe,” said District Commander Chief Superintendent Emma Bond.

“A disturbance did break out within the church. However it was quickly addressed.A number of dangerous weapons were seized and we are thankful to have been able to remove these items from the streets,” she added.

Said Chief Superintendent Bond, “We are aware of tensions between individuals who were in attendance at the funeral and I am appealing to anyone with influence to help bring about a calm resolution to the current issues.”