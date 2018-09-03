Harris likely to bring experience of PSNI reform to Garda role
New Garda Commissioner has described Patten report as ‘a seminal document’
Drew Harris, the new Garda Commissioner at Government Buildings. Photograph: Cyril Byrne
Incoming Garda Commissioner Drew Harris made a point of bringing a copy of the Patten Commission report with him when interviewed by The Irish Times late last year. The then PSNI deputy chief constable was considering applying for the big Garda job, although at the time he kept his intentions to himself.
A “seminal document” was how he described the 128-page report. “It is looked at right across the world,” Harris added.