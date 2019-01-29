Hard Brexiteer group set to support ‘alternative’ to backstop

An influential group of hard Brexiteers have agreed to back a proposal for the so-called backstop to be replaced with other arrangements to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

The House of Commons will vote on up to seven amendments to prime minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement with the EU on Tuesday evening.

An amendment put forward by Labour MP Yvette Cooper lost by 23 votes, 321 to 298. It aimed to postpone Brexit to the end of the year if Mrs May failed to secure a deal by February 26th.

MPs voted 327 to 296 against a proposal made by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn which called for parliament to consider alternative options to prevent Britain leaving the European Union without a deal.

Conservative MP Dominic Grieve’s proposal was defeated narrowly by 321 votes to 301. It sought to provide six days to debate and vote on alternative options if the withdrawal agreement is rejected in a bid to avoid a no-deal scenario.

An amendment put forward by the Scottish National Party seeking to extend article 50 and to ensure Scotland was not taken out of the EU without consent was also defeated.

The amendment brought by Tory backbencher Sir Graham Brady, which aims to replace the backstop with “alternative arrangements” is the final one to be voted on.

A number of members of the European Research Group, led by Jacob Rees-Mogg, said they intended to support the Brady amendment, in a reversal of their previous stance.

Tariff-free trade

Earlier on Tuesday, leading Conservative Brexiteers and Remainers produced a joint proposal to replace the Northern Ireland backstop with tariff-free trade and technological measures to keep the Border open.

Mrs May told her senior ministers on Tuesday that in order to win parliament’s support for her Brexit deal the withdrawal agreement would have to be reopened, her spokesman said.

The EU has so far ruled out reopening the agreement, which Mrs May said would be needed in order to provide legal changes to the so-called backstop, an insurance policy to prevent the return of a hard border in Ireland.

“The prime minister said that in order to win the support of the House of Commons legal changes to the backstop will be required, that would mean reopening the withdrawal agreement,” he told reporters.

“She said a vote of the Brady amendment makes it clear that the current nature of the backstop is the key reason that the House cannot support the deal.”

The prime minister said that, following this month’s crushing 230-vote defeat in the Commons, it was clear that only reopening the agreement and changing the backstop will win MPs’ support for her EU withdrawal deal.

In a change to previously announced plans, Mrs May addressed MPs at the start of a debate on Tuesday on the amendments, urging them to back the Brady amendment to replace the backstop with “alternative arrangements”.

Speaking to cabinet, she said she aims to return to the Commons “as soon as possible” with a revised deal, which will be subject to a “meaningful vote” of MPs. If it is defeated, she will table another amendable motion for debate the following day. If no new deal is reached by February 13th, the prime minister will make a statement to parliament that day and table an amendable motion for debate the following day. – Agencies