Halloween night: Fire officers attacked at bonfire in Dublin

Fire officers came under attack as they attended a scene of a bonfire in Dublin city centre on Thursday evening.

Dublin Fire Brigade said a crew encountered anti-social behaviour as they responded to a report of bins being set on fire in a flats complex off Pearse Street.

Firefighters had to contend with rocks and fireworks when they attempted to put out a blaze that had been started at a bin store in Pearse House off Hanover Street East shortly before 6.30pm.

Dublin Fire Brigade has already received reports of dozens of bonfires across the city since mid-afternoon, despite wet weather conditions in the city. However, it has not received any report of injuries related to fireworks or bonfires so far.

One crew had to put out a bonfire which had been lit in the middle of a road and blockaded part of Benbulbin Road in Drimnagh.

A report was also received of a youth attempting to light a gas metre that was on fire in a derelict house in the Abbotstown Road area of Finglas.

Other units were dispatched to attend to two other reported fires in derelict houses at Raheen Court in Tallaght and Cherry Orchard Drive in Ballyfermot.

Fire officers attending one bonfire at Jobstown Park in Tallaght reported flames over 40 feet high when they arrived at the scene. Dublin Fire Brigade has advised members of the public that its staff are not in a position to dismantle or dampen bonfires that have not been lit.

Reports were also received of a car being driven onto a bonfire in Kilbarrack.

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council said the regional control centre of Dublin Fire Brigade had received 194 reports of fires on Halloween up to 7.30pm including several chimney fires and fires in derelict buildings.

On what is traditionally the busiest night of the year for firefighters, units in Dublin also handled 367 other emergency calls including 279 seeking ambulance assistance.