Halloween 2018: Almost 50 bonfire-related calls to Dublin Fire Brigade so far

Dublin Fire Brigade received almost 50 bonfire-related calls between about 9am and 4pm on Halloween, with three of the calls requiring Garda assistance and at least one involving some antisocial behaviour.

Darren O’Connor, a sub station officer at Dublin Fire Brigade headquarters, said there were 75 calls to the fire service up to 4pm and 49 of those were about bonfires.

“We had to have the assistance of the guards at three locations today to extinguish bonfires – one in Dublin 8, attended by the Dolphin’s Barn crew, that was lit across the middle of a road. A number of units of the gardaí were required to assist the crews there and there was some moderate antisocial behaviour.”

Mr O’Connor said the service handled 340 calls last Halloween and 220 of those were bonfire-related. The Dublin Fire Brigade ambulance service also processed 370 ambulance calls. “The National Ambulance Service would have dealt with a lot more,” Mr O’Connor said.

“Our main priority is the protection of property, so bonfires that are lit too close to property, that are going to have an effect . . . drifting across roadways into residential areas, [near] utility installations – property of any type,” he said.

Mr O’Connor noted reports of increases in people going to the North to buy fireworks.

Firefighters from Dolphins Barn station dealing with a bonfire in the South city centre #Dublin #fire #DFBLive #Halloween pic.twitter.com/7YVK86X5Yj — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 31, 2018

“I think the big concern in Ireland would be that fireworks are illegal and there’s a bit of a cloak-and-dagger thing around it really.”

Mr O’Connor said the fire service attempted to reduce the risks to people from fireworks by having specific campaigns about them at Halloween time, but that the service was not there to police fireworks.

He also said he and his colleagues would “definitely be supportive” of any legislation to give particular protection to firefighters and first-responders.

“At the end of the day, we all have our families to go home to. We are only there to do a job. We are there for the protection of life and the protection of property, we are not there to interfere in anyone’s fun and we will only take action if it’s absolutely necessary.

“Our main priority is to deal with a Halloween incident safely and to maintain our fire cover for the rest of the city for all our calls that would happen on any normal night.”

Anyone looking to report a bonfire has been advised not to communicate on Twitter or through social media but to contact the emergency services by dialling 999 or 112.

Bin warning

The Dublin Fire Brigade has urged homeowners to keep bins inside overnight, warning on Twitter that they have a “nasty habit of going missing or spontaneously combusting on Halloween”.

Dublin Fire Brigade dealt with 650 calls last week, compared with 350 in the third week in March, Mr O’Connor said.

“We have to manage resources very carefully, [dealing with] all the life-threatening calls, all the domestic fires, the fire alarm activations in institutions, the hospitals and nursing homes, institutional fires, road traffic collisions and calls that take precedence.”

AA Insurance also called on homeowners to take extra care on Halloween night and issued a number of safety tips, which included keeping your house well lit through the evening to keep vandals and pranksters away. AA also urged homeowners to avoid leaving flammable materials in the garden and not to let pets outside the house.