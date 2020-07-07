Gsoc rules out investigating Cork shooting incident

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) has ruled out investigating a shooting incident in Co Cork over the weekend.

Gsoc confirmed it looked at the circumstances surrounding the decision by members of the Armed Support Unit (ASU) in Cork to discharge their firearms when allegedly confronted by a suspect firing at them on the main Cork-Dublin Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The Garda Ombudsman had been notified by Garda management officers had discharged their firearms at the suspect.

A 21-year-old man was arrested by members of the ASU after he was tasered at Ballinahina, Rathcormac, Co Cork.

“Gsoc have examined the circumstances surrounding this notification and determined that an investigation under Section 102(4) of the Garda Síochána Act, 2005 in public interest is not necessary,” Gsoc said in a statement.

It said that Section 102(4) of the Garda Síochána Act 2005 provides for the commission to investigate, if it believes it is in the public interest, any matter that appears to indicate a Garda may have committed an offence or behaved in a manner that would justify disciplinary proceedings.

The suspect appeared in court on Monday.