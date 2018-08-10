GSOC investigating fatal car crash in Dublin

A man in his late forties has been killed after his van hit a fence in Dublin while being pursued by gardaí.

The incident happened at the Clontarf Road/Malahide Road junction in Dublin at approximately 1am.

A garda patrol car noticed the van being driven erratically and followed the driver. He crashed into the railings at Fairview Park.

The incident has been notified to the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (GSOC) who will investigate.

Two passengers in the car were injured in the crash. A female passenger was seriously injured and was taken to the Mater Hospital where her condition is described as critical.

A teenage boy (13) was also in the van. He was taken to Temple Street Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Garda forensic collision investigators officers are at scene and the road is currently closed to traffic. Local traffic diversions are in place and have been tweeted.

Garda Síochána ombudsman officers have been notified of the incident. Anyone with information in relation to the collision are asked to contact Clontarf Garda Station on 01 6664800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.