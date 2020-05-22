Gsoc appeals for witnesses to Garda gun discharge at checkpoint

The Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) is appealing for witnesses to an incident in Co Cork where a 47-year-old man was injured when a garda fired his gun at a checkpoint.

The man suffered a minor gunshot wound to his shoulder in the incident which happened at the Spa on the Mitchelstown Road, leading into Mallow, at about 8.30pm on Thursday.

Gsoc investigators visited the scene on Thursday night after the matter was referred to it from the Garda, following the discharge of the firearm .

The initial Garda report suggested the incident happened when a car failed to stop after a garda signalled for the driver to pull in at a checkpoint. It further suggested the car was driving towards an unarmed officer, prompting a member of the Armed Support Unit to fire a single 9mm shot from his regulation-issue Sig Sauer handgun at the car.

Gsoc investigators travelled to Mallow on Thursday night to examine the scene and supervise a forensic examination of the car by Garda technical experts.

It understood that Gsoc plan to interview both occupants of the car as well as up to 12 gardaí involved in the operation.

Officers from the Cork city divisional drugs squad, who were operating the checkpoint, arrested two men at the scene under section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.