Greyhound board approves measures to improve welfare of dogs

The Irish Greyhound Board has approved a range of measures aimed at improving the welfare of dogs in the industry here, in the wake of revelations about the culling of animals broadcast on RTÉ during the week.

The board of the organisation said that it had approved the measures following a special meeting.

The board will introduce a “greyhound injury support scheme to provide financial assistance to aid injured greyhounds to continue with a healthy life”, as well as extending and increasing support for the foster care of greyhounds with the hope of identifying new foster homes within the state for greyhounds.

It also plans to revise the code of practice on the care of greyhounds to address retirement and transportation issues, as well as financially incentivising the rehoming of grehounds through additional supports administered through the Irish Retired Greyhound Trust.

The IGB has also resolved to intensify its inspection regime of grehound establishmentds, and prepare a statutory instrument to make it a legal requirement that the euthanasia of a dog be carried out by a veterinary practitioner. It will also examine strengthening traceability provisions, with the aim of devising a traceability model. A freephone line will be established to enable the reporting of welfare breaches for investigation.

The board has also instructed that the Prime Time programme be reviewed in depth by the executive of the IGB, and will ask RTÉ to provide it with all documented evidence gathered while making the programme so breaches of law can be pursued. It has also committed to full cooperation in relation to prosecutions.

In a statement this evening, IGB chairman Frank Nyhan said that the actions in the programme were carried out by “an irresponsible minority” and “have no place in this sport and will not be tolerated. The IGB will continue to work with all agencies to ensure that such illegal activity is rooted out and those responsible are subject to prosecution for breaches of the law”.